Presidents Cup captain responds to Greg Norman via Twitter

Greg Norman took to Twitter on Thursday to wish Trevor Immelman and his squad good fortune in the Presidents Cup, but the International Team captain was not exactly flattered by the message.

The International Team has eight rookies this year. That is because several of the top international players in the world have been banned by the PGA Tour after they signed deals with LIV Golf. Norman, of course, is the CEO and commissioner of LIV. Still, he wanted to wish the International Team luck, and he did so with a very egotistical tweet.

Outside of all this angst – golf is golf, competition is competition; something every golfer thrives on. As a former player & Captain of the International Team, I wish @TrevorImmelman & his entire team the very best in repeating our only 1998 @PresidentsCup success in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/iwdELJpHfE — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) September 22, 2022

Norman made sure to mention how he was the captain of the only International Team to win a Presidents Cup. Immelman did not exactly thank the two-time major champion for the support.

LOL — Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) September 23, 2022

Obviously, there is a lot of hostility there. Norman is the face of LIV Golf, and those who are still associated with the PGA Tour are not happy with him. Norman was not even invited to one of his own events this year, so it is no surprise Immelman does not want his endorsement.