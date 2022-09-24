 Skip to main content
Saturday, September 24, 2022

Presidents Cup captain responds to Greg Norman via Twitter

September 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Greg Norman looking ahead

June 10, 2022; St. Albans, UK; LIV golf chief executive Greg Norman looks on during the second round of the inaugural LIV golf invitational golf tournament at the Centurion Club. Mandatory Credit: Paul Childs-Action Images/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

Greg Norman took to Twitter on Thursday to wish Trevor Immelman and his squad good fortune in the Presidents Cup, but the International Team captain was not exactly flattered by the message.

The International Team has eight rookies this year. That is because several of the top international players in the world have been banned by the PGA Tour after they signed deals with LIV Golf. Norman, of course, is the CEO and commissioner of LIV. Still, he wanted to wish the International Team luck, and he did so with a very egotistical tweet.

Norman made sure to mention how he was the captain of the only International Team to win a Presidents Cup. Immelman did not exactly thank the two-time major champion for the support.

Obviously, there is a lot of hostility there. Norman is the face of LIV Golf, and those who are still associated with the PGA Tour are not happy with him. Norman was not even invited to one of his own events this year, so it is no surprise Immelman does not want his endorsement.

