Reporter responds to wild Rory McIlroy to LIV Golf rumor

A notable golf reporter responded Monday to the wild rumor about Rory McIlroy and LIV Golf.

City A.M., a London-focused business and financial outlet, reported on Sunday that McIlroy is close to joining LIV Golf. The report said that McIlroy is being offered $850 million and two percent equity in LIV Golf to join the PGA Tour competitor.

The report received some attention, but it wasn’t widely picked up by other outlets.

On Monday, Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir responded to the report. He wrote on X that he was told the report is “complete nonsense.”

I’m told this story is complete nonsense https://t.co/GvyKnQqR9k — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) April 15, 2024

McIlroy was the most vocal critic of LIV Golf when the rival league was recruiting players away from the PGA Tour. He ripped LIV and the Saudi Arabians at every turn, and criticized golfers who left for the league.

However, McIlroy was hung out to dry by the PGA Tour, which agreed to a merger after being financially worn down by the rivals. McIlroy later resigned from his position on the PGA Tour’s board.

McIlroy is one of the most well-known golfers in the world. The 4-time major champion has earned over $100 million just from his golfing results, and that figure doesn’t include what he has commanded in endorsement deals.