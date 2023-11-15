Rory McIlroy resigns from big position with PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy will no longer have a say in major decisions that are made by the PGA Tour — at least in an official capacity.

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday that McIlroy has resigned from his position with the Tour’s policy board. McIlroy joined the board in 2022 and was expected to serve through 2024. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo to Tour members that McIlroy cited “professional and personal commitments.”

“During his tenure, Rory’s insight has been instrumental in helping shape the success of the TOUR, and his willingness to thoughtfully voice his opinions has been especially impactful,” Monahan wrote. “Given the extraordinary time and effort that Rory — and all of his fellow player directors — have invested in the tour during this unprecedented, transformational period in our history, we certainly understand and respect his decision to step down in order to focus on his game and his family.”

McIlroy was one of six golfers on the PGA Tour Policy Board. Tiger Woods joined as the latest member on Aug. 1. The remaining golfers are Charley Hoffman (who will be replaced by Adam Scott at the start of 2024), Webb Simpson, Peter Malnati and Patrick Cantlay. There are also five independent directors and one director who represents the PGA of America.

While speaking with the media ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai this week, McIlroy was asked if he has enjoyed his role on the PGA Tour Policy Board. He gave an honest response.

“Not particularly, no. Not what I signed for whenever I went on the board,” McIlroy said, via ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. “But yeah, the game of professional golf has been in flux for the last two years. Again, the overall game I think is in really good shape. But everyone focuses on this top level because it is what it is, and it’s an entertainment product and it’s a show, but the faster that it gets rectified, I think the better for everyone.”

McIlroy had been one of the most outspoken opponents of LIV Golf before the Saudi-back league and PGA Tour announced a merger in June. McIlroy said he was blindsided by the move and shared a very strong message about it at the time.

McIlroy, 34, quickly racked up four major victories at a young age, but he has not won one since 2014. He is still in pursuit of his first Masters win, which would complete the career Grand Slam. McIlroy finished runner-up at Augusta National in 2022 but missed the cut this year.