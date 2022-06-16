Rory McIlroy loses his cool after terrible break at US Open

The US Open is known for being the most challenging event in golf, and Rory McIlroy got an unfriendly reminder of that during the first round on Thursday.

McIlroy caught a terrible break with his tee shot on the 5th hole at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The ball ended up in some long fescue just at the end of a bunker. McIlroy tried to pop it on the green, but he ended up advancing it about 20 feet into another bunker. He was not happy.

Rory McIlroy is exactly like all of us!! pic.twitter.com/ON32KLRdWN — Prophet Exchange (@prophetexchange) June 16, 2022

Though he slammed his club twice, McIlroy was able to quickly regain his composure. He put his third shot on the green about 12 feet from the hole and made a huge par save.

McIlroy will not be the only golfer to lose his cool at the US Open. The USGA intentionally sets courses up to be extremely difficult for the event, which is why we have seen players have even worse temper tantrums in the past.