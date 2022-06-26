Sahith Theegala melts down on 72nd hole of Travelers

Sahith Theegala melted down on the 72nd hole of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. on Sunday and finished in a tie for second behind Xander Schauffele, who won the event.

Theegala birdied 13, 15, and 17 on Sunday to enter the final hole at 5-under for the round and in the lead at -19. But then he butchered the 18th and double-bogeyed the hole.

Theegala went driver off the tee on the par-4 444-yard hole and hit into the fareway bunker. Then instead of just trying to exit the sand trap, he tried to blast out onto the green. He ended up whiffing.

Golf is hard. Leader @SRTheegala leaves it in the fairway bunker on 18 #TravelersChamp pic.twitter.com/HCifUc77Iy — GOLF on CBS ⛳ (@GOLFonCBS) June 26, 2022

Theegala finally got to 12 feet away from the hole and had a bogey opportunity. His putt lipped out.

Cruel. Sahith Theegala lips out for bogey on the 72nd hole #TravelersChamp pic.twitter.com/h4bwRcmiLP — GOLF on CBS ⛳ (@GOLFonCBS) June 26, 2022

Theegala’s double-bogey on the hole dropped him from -19 to -17, which placed him in a tie for second with J.T. Poston.

Schauffele entered the hole at -18. He birdied the hole to finish at -19. Even if Theegala’s bogey putt went in, he still wouldn’t have won, but he would have finished solely in second at -18.