Scottie Scheffler adds to legend of Highland Park sports champions

There’s something in the water at Highland Park High School in Texas.

The area north of Dallas has produced some serious athletes, ones who have done some big winning recently.

On Sunday, Scottie Scheffler won the Masters for his first career major. The 25-year-old golfer attended Highland Park High School in University Park. In February, Matthew Stafford won the Super Bowl for the 2021 season with the Rams. And in 2020, Clayton Kershaw won the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

What do the men have in common? All three athletes attended Highland Park High School.

Highland Park High School in Texas has produced plenty of recent champions. • Scottie Scheffler, 2022 Masters Champion

• Matthew Stafford, Super Bowl LVI Champion

Sports fans have long known about the friendship between Kershaw and Stafford, who grew up playing sports together and competing for Highland Park together. But now we can add Scheffler to the list too.

In addition to the three aforementioned champions, Highland Park High School can also claim former Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Doak Walker as one of its alumni, among many others.

That’s a pretty impressive list of athletes all from the same high school.

Photo: Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports