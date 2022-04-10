Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith in tears crying as he won

One of the coolest parts of Scottie Scheffler winning the Masters was seeing just how much the major win meant to his friends and family — especially his wife.

Scheffler on Sunday won his first career major, taking home the green jacket by scoring 10-under par at the Masters. The 25-year-old led after 36 holes, 54 holes, and he did not surrender the lead on Sunday as he went 3-under par for a 69 on his final round.

As Scheffler was closing towards the win, CBS kept showing the golfer’s wife Meredith. She was extremely emotional and crying happy tears as he headed towards the win on 18.

Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith Scudder in happy tears. pic.twitter.com/DxpBIsT4Fn — Andrew Jones (@TWDTV1) April 10, 2022

Then after Scheffler won, he celebrated with Meredith, and the two walked down a lane celebrating with all their family.

That was a very cool shot. The two have been married since 2020. Meredith also served as Scottie’s caddie for the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday.