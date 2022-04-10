Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith caddied at Masters par 3

Scottie Scheffler dominated the Masters to win the first major of his career on Sunday, and his wife Meredith got to enjoy the week with him.

Scheffler dominated the final three rounds at Augusta National to continue his recent hot streak. He finished with a score of 12-under, which was five shots clear of runner-up Rory McIlroy. The win was Scheffler’s fourth of the season. On Wednesday, Meredith caddied for Scottie during the par 3 event.

Scheffler notched his first PGA Tour victory at the Phoenix Open back in February. He has won three times since. He became the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world just 42 days after his first win. No one had done it quicker than Tiger Woods prior to that, and it took Tiger 252 days.

Golf fans have already gotten used to hearing the name Scottie Scheffler. They are going to be hearing it a lot more in the months and years to come.