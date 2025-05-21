Sergio Garcia’s crazy US Open streak has come to an end

Sergio Garcia has been trying to win another major since he beat Justin Rose in a playoff at the Masters in 2017, but he likely will not have an opportunity to do so at the U.S. Open next month.

For the first time in 25 years, Garcia has failed to qualify for the U.S. Open. Garcia shot 65-71 while playing 36 holes on Monday in the Final Stage U.S. Open Qualifier at Bent Tree Country Club, Dallas, Texas. He made a three-putt bogey on his final hole of the day.

Garcia has played in the U.S. Open every year since 2000. The 45-year-old will now need a USGA exemption to be invited to the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., but he is unlikely to get it.

As Art Stricklin of Golf.com notes, Garcia made the U.S. Open as the first alternate out of the Dallas qualifier last year. He finished second at the event two years ago to earn a spot in the U.S. Open field.

There were seven U.S. Open spots up for grabs via the Dallas qualifier this year, and it looked like Garcia was poised to secure one of them after he shot a 65 in the morning. He then struggled in the afternoon with a 71.

Garcia, who plays on the LIV Golf tour, finished 67th at the PGA Championship last weekend. He shot a 79 in the third round at Quail Hollow and told reporters he has “got to play better.”

Garcia is in contention for a spot on the 2025 European Ryder Cup team, but he said he would turn down an invite if he got one with the way he is playing at the moment.

Garcia has five top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open. He played well enough at Pinehurst last year to finish 12th, but he will now have to look ahead to 2026.