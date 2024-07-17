Tiger Woods responds to Colin Montgomerie’s call for retirement

Tiger Woods on Tuesday responded to Colin Montgomerie over the latter’s recent critique.

Montgomerie made headlines last week for his interview with The Times. The 61-year-old claimed that Woods has foolishly held on to his career for too long. Montgomerie also suggested that Woods accept his fate and finally retire.

Montgomerie has since stated that his comments were taken out of context. But that hasn’t stopped the story from reaching Woods himself.

On Tuesday, Woods spoke to the media ahead of this week’s Open Championship at Prestwick Golf Club in Prestwick, Scotland. The 15-time major winner was asked to describe how he felt about Montgomerie’s criticism.

“Well, as a past champion,” Woods said, via Golf.com’s Nick Piastowski. “I’m exempt until I’m 60. Colin’s not. He’s not a past champion, so he’s not exempt. So he doesn’t get the opportunity to make that decision. I do.”

As a former winner of the Open Championship, Woods is entitled to an automatic invitation to the event until he’s 60 years old.

While Montgomerie is renowned for his success in the Ryder Cup, he has famously never won a major tournament throughout his lengthy career. Woods has won The Open thrice.