Tiger Woods gets emotional on possible final walk at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods has rarely worn his heart on his sleeve during his legendary golf career, but the 15-time major champion could not conceal his emotions at The Open Championship on Friday.

Woods failed to make the cut at St. Andrews, which means it is entirely possible that he will never play in a major tournament at the famed Old Course again. As he made his way up the 18th fairway, Tiger received an incredible ovation from the gallery. He tipped his cap and appeared to wipe away tears.

Listen to the crowd as an emotional @TigerWoods makes his way down the 18th at St Andrews. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/bEIAKIA8UY — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 15, 2022

Tiger told NBC Sports after the round that he was overcome by the reception he got from the fans and his peers.

“The warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me,” Woods admitted. “I felt the guys stop there off the tee at 18, and it was just incredible. The amount of understanding and respect from all the people involved that have come out and supported, the players, the nods I was getting as players were going out … I looked over there and Rory (McIlroy) gave me a tip of the cap. (Justin Thomas) did the same. There’s just something to it that’s just different.”

Woods finished with a score of 9-over. It is hardly a surprise that he played poorly. Though two of his Open Championship victories came at the Old Course, those seemed like ages ago. The 46-year-old has said he will never be back to full strength after his serious car accident in February 2021. He had numerous back surgeries before that, too.

We got an idea of the physical ailments Woods has been battling at the PGA Championship back in May. Tiger was then unable to play in the US Open last month.

The Open will not return to St. Andrews for several more years. While Tiger will always be eligible to play as a past winner, there is no guarantee he will be healthy enough or want to play when that time comes. That is why the walk up 18 on Friday meant so much to him.