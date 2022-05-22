 Skip to main content
Tiger Woods makes decision on final round of PGA Championship

May 21, 2022
by Alex Evans
Tiger Woods finished a dreadful round on Saturday at the PGA Championship uncertain about whether or not he would play on Sunday. It didn’t take long for him to come to a decision.

The PGA Championship announced on Saturday that Woods withdrew from the tournament and will not play in the final round on Sunday.

“Tiger Woods has withdrawn after Round 3 from the 2022 PGA Championship,” their statement read.

Woods’ decision is not surprising, as he was clearly dealing with pain throughout most of the tournament.

This was just the second tournament that the 15-time major champion had played in following a car crash last year that almost forced him to have his leg amputated.

Woods made the cut after Friday’s round, but shot a 79 on Saturday in less-than-ideal weather conditions to play himself out of contention. He began the day at 3-over par, and finished at 12-over par.

Mito Pereira leads the field by three shots at nine-under par heading into Sunday.

