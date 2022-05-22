Tiger Woods makes decision on final round of PGA Championship

Tiger Woods finished a dreadful round on Saturday at the PGA Championship uncertain about whether or not he would play on Sunday. It didn’t take long for him to come to a decision.

The PGA Championship announced on Saturday that Woods withdrew from the tournament and will not play in the final round on Sunday.

“Tiger Woods has withdrawn after Round 3 from the 2022 PGA Championship,” their statement read.

Tiger Woods has withdrawn after Round 3 from the 2022 PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/I4TiYAgvoM — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2022

Woods’ decision is not surprising, as he was clearly dealing with pain throughout most of the tournament.

This was just the second tournament that the 15-time major champion had played in following a car crash last year that almost forced him to have his leg amputated.

Woods made the cut after Friday’s round, but shot a 79 on Saturday in less-than-ideal weather conditions to play himself out of contention. He began the day at 3-over par, and finished at 12-over par.

Mito Pereira leads the field by three shots at nine-under par heading into Sunday.