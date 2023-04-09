Tiger Woods looked awful limping around course at Masters

A video clip of Tiger Woods limping around Augusta National Golf Course on Saturday drew plenty of attention from fans.

Woods made the cut at the Masters this year, allowing him to tie Gary Player and Fred Couples for the most consecutive cuts made at the event (23). But Woods struggled during the third round, which was suspended due to the weather.

In cold and rainy conditions, Woods shot six over par through the first seven holes of the third round, dropping him to +9 for the event.

Woods, who is playing despite having his leg severely injured in a February 2021 car crash, was seen moving slowly and limping before play was halted.

That man looked very uncomfortable. That came after he hit his tee shot into the water on 16. He made consecutive double bogeys on 15 and 16.

Some think that Woods’ limp became more exaggerated the more he struggled. But others feel things worked the other way around; Woods started to play poorly because he was struggling physically.

Woods has said there are limits to how often he can play in events. The truth is, he likely can’t even make it through the 72 holes necessary for a four-day event.