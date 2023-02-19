Tiger Woods shares what his goal is for this year

Tiger Woods played well at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., which led the media and golf fans to wonder when he will play again.

Woods shot 1-under par for the event. His 4-under 67 during the third round on Saturday kicked the hype train back into full gear.

But Woods is cautioning people not to expect much from him in terms of his ability to play. He made clear that his goal is to play all the majors this year and maybe just a few other events.

Tiger stated as much during an interview with CBS’ Amanda Balionis.

"My goal each and every year going forward is to play in all the majors… this year hopefully I can play in all four." 'Tiger Watch' is alive and well for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. https://t.co/lccmWKsDMx pic.twitter.com/pfv0E8csU5 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) February 19, 2023

The 47-year-old reiterated that goal during his press conference after the event.

Tiger Woods: 'I'm not going to play any

more than probably the majors and maybe a couple more.' @thegenesisinv pic.twitter.com/nKIRCGpLIG — Golfweek (@golfweek) February 19, 2023

“My goal each and every year from here going forward is to play in all the majors. I’m not going to play too much more than that. My body and my leg and my back just won’t allow me to play much more than that anymore,” Woods said.

Woods said that would be his schedule going forward due to all his physical limitations.

Woods has undergone numerous back surgeries. On top of that, he badly broke his right leg and right ankle during a car crash in February 2021. The injuries effectively ended his ability to play golf full time.

Last year, Woods finished 47th at the Masters, which was his best performance at a major.