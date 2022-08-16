Report: Tiger Woods to meet with PGA Tour players about LIV situation

Several of the top golfers in the world have left the PGA Tour to sign with the new LIV Golf series, and Tiger Woods is doing what he can to put a stop to that.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reports that Woods is planning to meet with several top players ahead of the BMW Championship on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing drama surrounding the sport. The 15-time major champion’s goal is to rally players to support the PGA Tour.

One player who was invited to the meeting told Schlabach that many of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are expected to be in attendance. Other influential PGA Tour members will be there as well.

“It’s a meeting to get the top 20 players in the world on the same page on how we can continue to make the PGA Tour the best product in professional golf,” the anonymous golfer said.

Tiger spoke at length last month about his peers signing deals with LIV. He was critical of the LIV format and said he cannot understand why players would risk potentially not being able to play in majors.

LIV submitted an application to be included in the Official World Golf Ranking but has not yet been approved. If that approval never comes, LIV golfers would not be be able to accrue points that are used to determine exemptions and fields for the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and The Open.

A handful of influential golfers have sounded off about players leaving the PGA Tour for LIV. Any opinion that comes from Woods obviously holds more weight. PGA Tour supporters are hoping that will be a factor when Tiger holds his meeting.