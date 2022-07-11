Rory McIlroy had scathing comment about LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy is apparently far from done when it comes to expressing his displeasure with LIV Golf.

McIlroy partook in an interview with CBS’ Kyle Porter on Saturday that will be released later this week ahead of the 150th British Open. Porter did share a preview of the interview that drew attention.

Porter asked McIlroy to clarify his previous comments on the Saudi-backed league. The golfer continued to be one of the league’s most outspoken critics.

“There’s no room in the golf world for LIV Golf,” McIlroy said. “I don’t agree with what LIV is doing. If LIV went away tomorrow I’d be super happy.”

The 33-year-old’s comments aren’t necessarily surprising given that he’s expressed his disdain over the upstart league before. McIlroy, who has stated his commitment to the PGA Tour, called out Brooks Koepka and other LIV defectors for going back on their Tour commitments and joining the new league.

McIlroy also took the time after his recent RBC Canadian Open win to take a shot at LIV CEO Greg Norman, who was uninvited from this week’s British Open celebration as the rift between the two golf leagues grows.

LIV has been making it difficult for McIlroy’s wishes about LIV to come true. The league has already lured away major champions, including Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, with large amounts of money. More golfers are likely to follow.

H/T USA Today