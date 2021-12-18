Tiger Woods provides key clarification about PGA Tour future

Tiger Woods sounded a cautious note about returning to the PGA Tour after a successful return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship.

There had been some speculation that Woods would request the use of a golf cart in order to return to the PGA Tour while still recovering from the broken leg he suffered in February. Woods made clear that he didn’t even consider that to be an option.

“No. I wouldn’t, no. No. Absolutely not. Not for a PGA Tour event, no,” Woods said Friday, via Adam Schupak of Golfweek. “That’s just not who I am. That’s not how I’ve always been, and if I can’t play at that level, I can’t play at that level.”

Woods has long opposed the use of carts on the tour, arguing that it would give golfers too much of an advantage over those who choose to walk. Even in a scenario where it could help him play at the PGA Tour level, he will not compromise on that.

The legendary golfer could have dealt with even more severe consequences from his February car accident. Even playing with a cart in a more casual tournament is a huge accomplishment.