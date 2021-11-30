Tiger Woods has shocking revelation about his car crash

Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries when he was involved in a single-car accident earlier this year, and the 15-time major champion confirmed on Tuesday that he is fortunate he did not lose a limb.

Tiger spoke with the media for the first time since the crash ahead of the Hero World Challenge, which is a tournament he hosts. He was asked by a reporter how close he was to losing a leg, and he said amputation was “on the table” at one point.

Reporter: “How realistic was amputation?”

Tiger Woods: “It was on the table.” Yeah, so Tiger Woods being able to just swing a golf club right now is wild in its own right. pic.twitter.com/lxTFjnhMNK — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 30, 2021

Woods suffered severe fractures to his lower-left leg. There were questions about whether he would ever walk again, let alone play golf. Tiger said he feels fortunate to be alive and still have both of his legs.

Tiger shed some light on his comeback plans during an in-depth interview this week. What he said makes even more sense now that we know he nearly lost a leg.