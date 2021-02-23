Tiger Woods injured in serious roll-over car crash

Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday morning and transported to a hospital.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on Tuesday that Woods was the driver of a vehicle that crashed and rolled over on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Woods, who was the only person in the vehicle, was extracted using the “jaws of life.” He was transported to a local hospital.

Here is the full statement:

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

News cameras were at the scene and captured some footage of Woods’ SUV, which was extremely mangled:

Woods has not golfed this season after undergoing another back procedure. His game looked a bit off late last year, as he had one of the worst single-hold meltdowns of his career (video here) at the Masters in November.

There has not yet been an update on Tiger’s condition.