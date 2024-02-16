 Skip to main content
Tiger Woods reveals why he had brutal shank at Genesis Invitational

February 16, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Tiger Woods at a press conference

Sep 18, 2020; Mamaroneck, New York, USA; Tiger Woods talks to reporters following his second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Winged Foot Golf Club – West. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods did something during the opening round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday that we have rarely seen from him over his nearly three decades as a pro, and he says his balky back was to blame

Woods had a routine approach shot on the 18th hole at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. When he attempted to hit an 8-iron close enough to give himself a birdie putt, Tiger fell victim to the dreaded shank. He sprayed the ball straight into the trees to the right of him and immediately dropped his club.

Of course, Woods hit a beautiful recovery shot. He managed to finesse his next shot through some trees and onto the green, where he saved bogey.

Tiger had a valid reason for the shank. The 48-year-old told reporters afterward that he dealt with back spasms toward the end of his round on Thursday.

“Well, my back was spasming the last couple of holes,” Woods said. “It was locking up, so I came down and it didn’t move. I presented hosel first and shanked it.”

Tiger has had multiple back surgeries during his career. He said he deals with back spasms at home because his spine has been fused together, though they have not been an issue during competitive rounds in recent years. Woods has had plenty of other injury issues that have impacted his play, however.

Following the bogey on 18, Tiger finished with a 1-over 72 that left him tied for 49th. He entered Friday eight shots behind leader Patrick Cantlay and will have some work to do in order to make the cut.

