Tiger Woods reveals why he had brutal shank at Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods did something during the opening round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday that we have rarely seen from him over his nearly three decades as a pro, and he says his balky back was to blame

Woods had a routine approach shot on the 18th hole at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. When he attempted to hit an 8-iron close enough to give himself a birdie putt, Tiger fell victim to the dreaded shank. He sprayed the ball straight into the trees to the right of him and immediately dropped his club.

No one is immune to the dreaded shank. Not even Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/6qJQY1W5yU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024

Of course, Woods hit a beautiful recovery shot. He managed to finesse his next shot through some trees and onto the green, where he saved bogey.

A vintage escape shot by Tiger Woods through the trees from a difficult lie on 18. 👏 📺: Golf Channel & @peacock | @TheGenesisInv pic.twitter.com/UTg7GtuCqR — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 15, 2024

Tiger had a valid reason for the shank. The 48-year-old told reporters afterward that he dealt with back spasms toward the end of his round on Thursday.

“Well, my back was spasming the last couple of holes,” Woods said. “It was locking up, so I came down and it didn’t move. I presented hosel first and shanked it.”

Tiger says that back spasms were the cause of his shank on the 18th hole today. pic.twitter.com/TU5LDOtXDQ — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 15, 2024

Tiger has had multiple back surgeries during his career. He said he deals with back spasms at home because his spine has been fused together, though they have not been an issue during competitive rounds in recent years. Woods has had plenty of other injury issues that have impacted his play, however.

Following the bogey on 18, Tiger finished with a 1-over 72 that left him tied for 49th. He entered Friday eight shots behind leader Patrick Cantlay and will have some work to do in order to make the cut.