Tiger Woods withdrew from 2022 major after screw broke through his skin

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters this weekend after struggling to play through some difficult conditions at Augusta National on Saturday. That marked the second time in a year that Woods withdrew from a major. The last time he withdrew, it was because of a pretty gruesome situation.

Jason Day revealed between the third and fourth rounds of the Masters on Sunday that Woods previously revealed to him why he withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship.

Tiger told Day that the 47-year-old withdrew because a screw was going through the leg of the 15-time major champion.

“I was talking to him at the end of last year, and then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA [Championship] was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was,” Day said.

Woods made the cut at the PGA Championship last year. But he went from 3-over par prior to the third round to 12-over at the time of his withdrawal on Saturday. It sounds like things were pretty nasty.

Tiger was struggling to make it around the course towards the end of play on Saturday at the Masters (video here). It was no surprise to many people watching that Woods was unable to finish the tournament. He’s only two years removed from a major car crash that left his leg and body in brutal shape. Just being able to play in some majors and make the cut given the circumstances is quite a feat.