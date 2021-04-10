Tommy Fleetwood sent perfect tweet after hitting hole-in-one

Tommy Fleetwood sent a perfect tweet on Thursday after making a hole-in-one at the Masters.

Fleetwood shot a 2-over 74 in his first round at Augusta National. He was four over through the first 15 holes, but that was until it all changed on 16. Fleetwood hit an ace on the par 3 16th to get back on track (video here).

He made par on 17 and 18 to finish at 74 and sent the following tweet:

Ever have one of those rounds of golf when you’re so frustrated at this stupid game for not giving you what you deserve? Then, just when you're about to lose it, you hit THE shot that makes you realise why you're so hopelessly in love with it! #themasters pic.twitter.com/2rtNDT5NVT — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) April 8, 2021

He said it perfectly. Most golf fans can relate.

Fleetwood played even better on Friday, making four birdies on the front nine before giving back a few strokes on the back nine. His two-under 72 still allowed him to make the cut at even par, putting him tied for 21st. Everyone is chasing the leader Justin Rose, who is seven under after a brilliant first round on Thursday.