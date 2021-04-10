 Skip to main content
Tommy Fleetwood sent perfect tweet after hitting hole-in-one

April 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood sent a perfect tweet on Thursday after making a hole-in-one at the Masters.

Fleetwood shot a 2-over 74 in his first round at Augusta National. He was four over through the first 15 holes, but that was until it all changed on 16. Fleetwood hit an ace on the par 3 16th to get back on track (video here).

He made par on 17 and 18 to finish at 74 and sent the following tweet:

He said it perfectly. Most golf fans can relate.

Fleetwood played even better on Friday, making four birdies on the front nine before giving back a few strokes on the back nine. His two-under 72 still allowed him to make the cut at even par, putting him tied for 21st. Everyone is chasing the leader Justin Rose, who is seven under after a brilliant first round on Thursday.

