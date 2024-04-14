 Skip to main content
Verne Lundquist got choked up after his final Masters call

April 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Verne Lundquist at a basketball game

Mar 19, 2014; Buffalo, NY, USA; Bill Raftery and Verne Lundquist prepare during practice before the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament at First Niagara Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Verne Lundquist wrapped up his final Masters call on Sunday after 40 years, and things got a bit misty.

Lundquist got one final call when leader Scottie Scheffler birdied the 16th hole, allowing him to toss to 17 one final time.

However, lead announcer Jim Nantz did not let Lundquist get away without one final tribute. Nantz thanked Lundquist for the memories and the “wonderful soundtrack for all of our lives.” A clearly emotional Lundquist responded by saying it was “my honor and my privilege.”

This year’s Masters were Lundquist’s 40th as a commentator, and he announced beforehand that it would be his last. The 83-year-old was also known for calling CBS’ SEC football coverage and March Madness, which he retired from in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Lundquist is well-respected by the golf world, as was demonstrated by one neat gesture from Tiger Woods earlier in the day.

