Verne Lundquist got choked up after his final Masters call

Verne Lundquist wrapped up his final Masters call on Sunday after 40 years, and things got a bit misty.

Lundquist got one final call when leader Scottie Scheffler birdied the 16th hole, allowing him to toss to 17 one final time.

Leader by four with two to play. #themasters pic.twitter.com/KcoilYExDr — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 14, 2024

However, lead announcer Jim Nantz did not let Lundquist get away without one final tribute. Nantz thanked Lundquist for the memories and the “wonderful soundtrack for all of our lives.” A clearly emotional Lundquist responded by saying it was “my honor and my privilege.”

"Thanks for the memories. Your voice has been a beautiful instrument. Thank you for a wonderful soundtrack for all of our lives." – Jim Nantz "Thank you so much, Jim. It's my honor, my privilege." – Verne Lundquist ⛳️🎙️❤️ #themasters pic.twitter.com/FTra1oYHin — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 14, 2024

This year’s Masters were Lundquist’s 40th as a commentator, and he announced beforehand that it would be his last. The 83-year-old was also known for calling CBS’ SEC football coverage and March Madness, which he retired from in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Lundquist is well-respected by the golf world, as was demonstrated by one neat gesture from Tiger Woods earlier in the day.