Tiger Woods, Verne Lundquist share great moment at announcer’s final Masters

Tiger Woods and CBS broadcaster Verne Lundquist shared a great moment during the final round of the Masters on Sunday.

Lundquist provided commentary at the 2024 Masters for the 40th consecutive year. The event was the final one that the 83-year-old will be covering for CBS. Woods had a classy gesture for Lundquist as Tiger’s weekend was nearing its conclusion.

Woods was not in contention on Sunday, so he teed off early in the day. When he got to the 16th hole, CBS’ television coverage still had not begun. Lundquist was sitting by a tree near the green watching the action.

“A man with magic in his hands, looked on by a man with magic in his voice. Those two, over the last 25 years, the definition of The Masters.” Tiger Woods and Verne Lundquist share another legendary moment on 16 at Augusta. pic.twitter.com/vrQkVwT2XA — Underdog Golf (@Underdog__Golf) April 14, 2024

After finishing the hole, Tiger went over to Lundquist to shake Verne’s hand and presumably congratulate him on an incredible career calling the Masters.

Lundquist has called some of the biggest moments in Masters history and done so brilliantly. Perhaps the most famous was when Tiger chipped in for birdie en route to a win at Augusta in 2005. Lundquist famously exclaimed “in your life, have you ever seen anything like that?!” The call is one of the most celebrated in Tiger’s career and golf history.

"In your life, have you seen anything like that?!" #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/UAYNd1Vv1F — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2020

Woods may not have played well at the 2024 Masters and even set one unwanted personal record, but his classy gesture toward Lundquist was a highlight of the tournament.