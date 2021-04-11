Video: Billy Horschel has disaster in Rae’s Creek at Masters

Billy Horschel found himself in the dreaded Rae’s Creek for the second straight day during the final round of the Masters on Sunday, but the results were not as positive the second time around.

After he managed to save par on Saturday by hitting out of the creek that protects the 13th green at Augusta National, Horschel once again had to take his shoes off and roll up his pants the following day. He was able to find his ball, but it took him three swings to get out of the hazard this time.

Billy Horschel from the water AGAIN. This time it didn't work out. pic.twitter.com/pzckmgbD5x — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 11, 2021

Horschel ended up with a triple-bogey eight.

It was a risky decision for Horschel to not take an unplayable, but you can understand why he did it. He saved par from a similar spot on Saturday, though he embarrassed himself in a much different way (video here).

Horschel moved to +6 for the tournament after the triple-bogey, so it will likely cost him some money in the end.