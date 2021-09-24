Video: Bryson DeChambeau’s first Ryder Cup drive hits spectator

Bryson DeChambeau may have been a little too amped up for his first match of the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Friday, and a spectator unfortunately paid the price.

DeChambeau, who was paired with Scottie Scheffler for afternoon four-ball, bombed his drive at the first hole and missed the fairway. The ball struck a woman in the shin.

Ouch.

DeChambeau hits the ball so far that spectators often unknowingly find themselves in the line of fire. That may have been what happened there. Believe it or not, DeChambeau was actually able to get up and down for birdie from that spot.

DeChambeau has had some well-documented issues with fans this season, but the vast majority were behind him at the Ryder Cup. Hopefully that woman doesn’t hold the drive against him.