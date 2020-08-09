 Skip to main content
Video: Collin Morikawa bobbled Wanamaker Trophy after winning PGA Championship

August 9, 2020
by Larry Brown

Collin Morikawa

Colin Morikawa had a smooth day on Sunday and great week in San Francisco, so his only misplay came after he was done with golf.

The 23-year-old golfer bobbled the Wanamaker Trophy he was given after winning the PGA Championship, resulting in the top of the trophy coming off. Take a look:

You can’t blame him for proudly shaking the trophy, but he might have gone a little lighter had he realized the top would come off.

If all goes well, Morikawa will have other chances to handle the trophy more smoothly in the future.

Morikawa shot a 64 on the final day to finish the tournament 13 under. He now has three PGA Tour wins — two of which have come within the last month. The Cal product had one other awkward moment after winning the major.

