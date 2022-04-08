Video: Hudson Swafford has crazy equipment malfunction at Masters

The Masters is a difficult enough golf tournament without equipment malfunctions, but Hudson Swafford unfortunately had to deal with one during the second round on Friday.

Swafford was hitting his approach shot at the famous 12th hole at Augusta National when the head flew off his club at impact. He was understandably baffled.

Hudson Swafford. Report to the equipment truck. pic.twitter.com/kvIC5G9MDm — Outside The Cut (@OutsideTheCut) April 8, 2022

The result was not bad all things considered. Swafford’s shot landed on the green and rolled into a bunker off the back side. It could have been a lot worse, especially on a hole where a creek protects the green.

Swafford was using PXG clubs, which is an up-and-coming brand that is not quite as popular on the PGA Tour yet. That was a nightmare scenario for the company with the whole world watching.