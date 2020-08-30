Video: Jon Rahm makes incredible putt to win BMW Championship in playoff

Jon Rahm won the BMW Championship on Sunday in Illinois by sinking an incredible putt on the first hole of a sudden death playoff with Dustin Johnson.

Rahm and Johnson, who are Nos. 1 and 2 in the world golf rankings, tied after 72 holes at four under par.

They played the 18th hole for their first sudden death playoff hole, and that’s when Rahm did something incredible with his birdie putt.

That putt was from 66 feet away, and Rahm played the curve perfectly. What a shot.

What’s incredible is that Rahm’s putt came around 15 minutes after Johnson made this ridiculous 43-foot birdie putt to force the playoff.

It’s no surprise that two of the best golfers in the world produced some incredible shots.

This marks Rahm’s fifth PGA Tour title and second in his last five starts.