Video: This Jordan Spieth shot for eagle was incredible

Jordan Spieth remains the leader at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am through three rounds, and an incredible shot on Saturday helped him maintain that lead.

Spieth holed out on his approach shot on 16 during his third round on Saturday. He was 165 yards out on the 403-yard par-4 hole and struck his 8 iron perfectly.

What. A. Shot. Jordan Spieth holes it for eagle at 16! | CBS pic.twitter.com/JyXxEqtG0c — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) February 13, 2021

Incredibly, Spieth did almost the same thing on the 10th hole on Thursday.

Jordan Spieth holing out for eagle and busting out a huge smile. The prince is back. pic.twitter.com/seplFKUKkt — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) February 11, 2021

Spieth is making it seem like it’s easy to do that.