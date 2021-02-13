 Skip to main content
Saturday, February 13, 2021

Video: This Jordan Spieth shot for eagle was incredible

February 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth remains the leader at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am through three rounds, and an incredible shot on Saturday helped him maintain that lead.

Spieth holed out on his approach shot on 16 during his third round on Saturday. He was 165 yards out on the 403-yard par-4 hole and struck his 8 iron perfectly.

Incredibly, Spieth did almost the same thing on the 10th hole on Thursday.

Spieth is making it seem like it’s easy to do that.

