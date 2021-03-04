Video: Justin Rose had brutal bunker shank at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Every once in a while, some of the best golfers in the world will remind us that even they can make infuriating mistakes on the course. Justin Rose is the latest.

During the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday, Rose shanked a bunker shot so badly that most people had no idea where it ended up.

Any weekend golfer could tell you Rose committed a cardinal sin on that swing — he picked his head up. It looked like the ball flew off the end of the club, which is almost always a recipe for disaster.

Even some of the greatest golfers to ever live have been known to totally screw up seemingly routine shots. You can see another example here.

It happens, Justin.