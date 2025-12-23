Why Brooks Koepka is leaving LIV Golf

Ever since LIV Golf began in 2022, Brooks Koepka has been a part of it. However, that is now over.

On Tuesday, Koepka, the captain of Smash GC, announced that he is leaving LIV Golf to spend more time at home with his family.

“Brooks Koepka will be stepping away from LIV Golf,” according to a statement from his management team released by LIV Golf. “Family has always guided Brooks’s decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home.”

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil also released a statement showing support for Koepka.

“We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season. Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home.”

In October, Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, posted on social media that she had suffered a miscarriage after 16 weeks and said they were “devastated” with the loss.

Since joining LIV, Koepka has won the 2023 PGA Championship, and he was previously with the PGA Tour before leaving for LIV.

This past season, Koepka finished 31st in individual points and missed the cut in three of four majors this season, so it’s been a struggle all around for Koepka.

LIV Golf posted a thank-you message to Koepka on X.

The PGA Tour also posted a statement, wishing Koepka and his family “continued success.”

With Koepka leaving, Talor Gooch is the new captain of Smash GC.

While it remains to be seen what the future in golf holds for Koepka, if he wants back in the PGA Tour, he will have to formally reapply.