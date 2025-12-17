Ja Rule hits photographer in embarrassing tee shot moment

Ja Rule isn’t exactly livin’ it up on the golf course.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is among the celebrities at the Derek Jeter Invitational at the Royal Blue Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, which started on Monday.

But instead of mesmerizing people with his golf skills, he ended up inadvertently hitting someone with a tee shot.

In a video captured by Golfweek senior writer Adam Schupak on Tuesday, Ja Rule can be heard saying, “I got to ignore y’all right now. I got to put this thing up,” as he tried to set up his swing during the Celebrity Shoot Out.

Unfortunately, his shot went awry, as the ball went straight to the right side, where it appeared to have hit a person. It wasn’t clear in the video whether someone actually got harmed by Ja Rule’s wayward attempt, but it certainly was not the direction he intended the ball to go.

Ja Rule almost took me and a bunch of photographers out with his tee shot in the celebrity shootout at the Derek Jeter Invitational ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/c5ygG8Xp7v — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) December 16, 2025

“Ja Rule almost took me and a bunch of photographers out with his tee shot in the celebrity shootout at the Derek Jeter Invitational,” wrote Schupak.

Ja Rule immediately apologized for his botched tee shot, as the crowd let out a collective gasp.

Schupak later revealed that the shot “hit a photographer working for Jeter’s foundation standing just in front of me in his elbow.” The photographer also shared with Schupak that it was the first time in 40 years that he was hit while shooting golf photos.

Perhaps the only thing missing here is Ja Rule telling everyone to “put it on me.”