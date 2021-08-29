Video: This is the putt that finally won Patrick Cantlay the BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship on Sunday at Owings Mills, Md. after edging Bryson DeChambeau on the sixth playoff hole.

DeChambeau and Cantlay kept going back-and-forth in a sudden-death playoff, with neither player able to get the age. DeChambeau had numerous opportunities to win the tournament but kept barely missing his putts.

Finally, it was Cantlay who got the upper hand by sinking a birdie putt on the sixth playoff hole. This was the putt that won him the tournament:

PATRICK CANTLAY TAKE DOWN BRYSON DECHAMBEAU. Guys. That was the tournament of the year. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/jxfDYn2HNV — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) August 29, 2021

DeChambeau had an opportunity to match but missed his putt, giving Cantlay the win.

Cantlay has now won his third PGA Tour event since October. Interestingly, he also had to win a playoff to capture the Memorial in June, when he beat Collin Morikawa.

Cantlay said he was “finally starting to putt like me again.”

He also lauded the fans, calling them “awesome” and saying it was great to have them at the event.

Maybe this was some justice after DeChambeau complained about Cantlay’s behavior.