Video: Phil Mickelson holes bunker shot during final round of PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson got off to a bit of a rocky start in the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday, but the struggles didn’t last long before he delivered one of his vintage “Lefty” moments.

Mickelson hit some erratic shots through the first five holes, including his tee ball on No. 5. He found a greenside bunker on the par-3 hole, but that didn’t stop him from making birdie. The 50-year-old hit an absolutely perfect bunker shot and holed it.

"OH MY GRACIOUS!" PHIL JUST DID THAT. pic.twitter.com/wA3hu2cNxG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 23, 2021

Mickelson has made a career of those types of shots, and that will be the one people remember if he goes on to win at Kiawah Island.

The bunker shot moved Mickelson to 7-under for the tournament and gave him a two-shot lead over Brooks Koepka at the time. Phil and his new sunglasses are chasing major history, as he is looking to become the oldest ever major champion.