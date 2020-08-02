Video: Rickie Fowler gets possibly luckiest break of season

Rickie Fowler may have come up short at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude’s Invitational on Sunday, but you won’t hear him say it was because he couldn’t catch a break.

Fowler finished in 15th place and at 7-under for the tournament, but he could have been a lot lower on the leaderboard had he not gotten one of the most fortuitous bounces you will ever see. It happened at the par-3 11th hole, when Fowler came up short of the green with a 9-iron. It looked as though his ball was going to end up in the water, but the Golf Gods intervened. Check it out:

Rickie Fowler with one of the luckiest bounces you'll ever see. | CBS pic.twitter.com/MdUKs27lq8 — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) August 2, 2020

That’s right — Fowler’s ball bounced off a rock, straight up into the air and landed on the center of the green. He was able to safety two-putt for par.

Fowler’s shot may not have been as lucky as the one Ian Poulter hit at the British Open a couple of years ago, but it was up there.