Video: Scottie Scheffler holes unbelievable eagle at U.S. Open

Scottie Scheffler apparently has a knack for making difficult shots at major golf tournaments.

Scheffler had an unbelievable birdie at the 2022 Masters. On Saturday, he added another memorable shot to his growing resume.

During the third round of the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass, Scheffler eagled the par-five eighth hole from 102 yards out. Scheffler had to lay up on his previous shot after his tee shot landed in the rough. His shot carried a little bit past the hole initially, but he put enough backspin on the ball so that it rolled backwards and into the cup.

As Scheffler’s shot was in the air, NBC lead golf analyst Paul Azinger said that the shot was “probably the most dangerous” one on the front nine.

The shot gave Scheffler a two-stroke lead heading into the back nine, and his second eagle in as many days at the U.S. Open. The 2022 Masters champion eagled the 14th hole during the second round on Friday to get within one shot of the lead.

Magic from Scottie Scheffler 🪄 He's one back of the lead @USOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/Hr2l37LhsO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 17, 2022

Scheffler began Saturday’s round at 3-under par. The current world No. 1 golfer has won five PGA Tour events this season. He has a good chance this weekend to win his second career major.