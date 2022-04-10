Video: Scottie Scheffler makes unbelievable chip-in at Masters

If Scottie Scheffler goes on to win the 2022 Masters, his unbelievable chip-in during the final round will be the shot you see on highlight reels for years to come.

Scheffler pulled his tee shot at the 3rd hole and left himself with a difficult approach. His second shot came up short of the green and rolled all the way back down into a flat area, setting up what looked like an extremely difficult pitch shot. The World No. 1 made it look easy and holed it for birdie.

"WHAT A THREE FOR SCHEFFLER!" Amazing. pic.twitter.com/lymTijJ470 — GOLF on CBS ⛳ (@GOLFonCBS) April 10, 2022

CBS analyst Ian Baker-Finch even said before the shot that Scheffler would be thrilled to leave himself a putt inside 8 feet. That gives you an idea of the level of difficulty Scheffler was facing.

We’ve seen some other outstanding shots at the Masters this year, but that may have been the best of the bunch.