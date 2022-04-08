Video: Stewart Cink makes impressive hole-in-one on 16th at Masters

Stewart Cink had an impressive ace during his second round at the Masters on Friday.

Cink was on the 166-yard par-3 16th hole and +8 for the tournament. He was using his 8-iron and sent his shot over the water and onto the green. He put some draw on the ball, and it started rolling down the slope and toward the hole. The ball ended up rolling right into the hole.

HE CINKS IT! Stewart Cink delivers an ACE on No. 16 with his son caddying. pic.twitter.com/EFJFAwVygU — GOLF on CBS ⛳ (@GOLFonCBS) April 8, 2022

That goes down as Cink’s second career hole-in-one on the 16th hole at the Masters.

Cink raised his arms in celebration instantly after the ball rolled in. His son Reagan was caddying as well and celebrated with his father right away. It was a very cool moment.