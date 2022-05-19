Video: Tiger Woods gets testy with cameraman at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods is used to cameras following his every move on the golf course, but one member of the media got a little too close for comfort on Thursday.

Woods got testy with a cameraman after the first shot of his opening round at the PGA Championship. After hitting his first tee shot, Tiger asked the cameraman multiple times to “give me some breathing space” as he walked down the fairway. The 15-time major champion seemed quite annoyed.

Tiger asking the cameraman to back off. Three times pic.twitter.com/fNYIXN7KbM — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) May 19, 2022

Tiger got off to a hot start at Southern Hills Country Club, but he did not finish that way. He birdied two of his first five holes but struggled as the round progressed and shot a 4-over 74. Woods appeared to wince in pain several times after hitting shots on the last few holes.

Woods is still just 15 months removed from a serious car accident that nearly cost him his leg. It was not a guarantee that he would play in the PGA Championship, but he gave a glimpse into his mindset when he fought through four rounds at the Masters last month.