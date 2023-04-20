Will Ferrell to star in show about LIV-PGA Tour drama?

The launch of LIV Golf last year created drama in the world of professional golf that most people never could have seen coming, and we may now get a comedy series out of it.

According to a report from Nellie Andreeva of Deadline, actor Will Ferrell is in talks with Hollywood executives about a comedy series that “revolves around a professional golfer who becomes the face of a controversial new league competing with the PGA (Tour).” That, of course, sounds an awful lot like LIV Golf.

Ferrell has starred in a number of sports comedy movies, most notably the NASCAR spoof “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” The 55-year-old is also known for his roles in “Semi-Pro” and “Blades of Glory,” among other popular titles.

Ferrell is a big golf enthusiast and hosts the annual Will Powered Golf Classic, which is a fundraising event that benefits Cancer for College.

The budding feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been a big topic both inside and outside of the sports world. Even more attention was brought to it when Netflix released its “Full Swing” documentary series back in February.

If done right, there are certainly plenty of storylines that could play well in a TV series, especially with a big name like Ferrell involved.