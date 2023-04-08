Golfer responds to allegations that he was trolling Phil Mickelson with shirt

Si Woo Kim responded to accusations that he was trolling Phil Mickelson with the shirt he wore during the second round of the Masters on Friday.

Kim, who is from South Korea, has been playing on the PGA Tour since turning 18 in 2013. During play at Augusta National on Friday, Kim was wearing a shirt that had “PGA Tour” written all over it.

Can only really sit back and admire Si Woo Kim's choice of threads while playing with Phil Mickelson today pic.twitter.com/sIsbEPJh6D — Alex Perry (@AlexPerryNCG) April 7, 2023

On the upper left part of the shirt, there is a label that even says PGA Tour Golfwear.

What a move by Si Woo Kim to wear this shirt whilst playing with Mickelson today #themasters #PGATour pic.twitter.com/kmIGLQL0VM — Luke Fitzpatrick (@Luke__Fitz) April 7, 2023

Some thought that Kim wore the shirt intentionally because he was playing in a group with Phil Mickelson. Mickelson is the most notable PGA Tour defector as he was the most prominent player to join LIV Golf last year.

Was Kim showing allegiance to the PGA Tour and taking a jab at Mickelson? He indicated online that the shirt was just a coincidence.

Kim responded to a screenshot of a Twitter post that indicated he was trolling Mickelson with the shirt. He wrote in an Instagram comment that he has been wearing the shirt since 2020.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwcjqKOQK9/

No, there was no ulterior motive behind the shirt. But people sure like to have fun with their theories.

Mickelson is quietly having a nice tournament and made the cut at -4 through the first two rounds. Kim made the cut at 1-over.