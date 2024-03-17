Wyndham Clark loses The Players Championship on heartbreaking putt

Wyndham Clark came within centimeters of forcing a playoff at The Players Championship on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler shot 8-under at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla., in the final round of The Players Championship to finish 20-under for the tournament. He was the leader in the clubhouse when Wyndham Clark had a good look at a birdie on the 18th green that would have forced a playoff. Clark appeared to hit a good putt, but the ball went all the way around the cup and lipped out.

IT DOESN'T GO! Wyndham Clark's putt lips out and Scottie Scheffler wins #THEPLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/5jduEFI9gO — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 17, 2024

Clark’s ball was so close to going in that half of it was below the lip before it popped out.

Wyndham Clark almost sent it to a playoff 🤏 pic.twitter.com/omYOAFullM — SGG Media (@SGG_hq) March 17, 2024

Clark hit the putt a little too firm, which is why it didn’t fall. Still, you can’t get much closer than that to sinking a clutch putt in a huge tournament. That miss is going to haunt his dreams for a long, long time.

Scheffler became the first player in PGA history to win The Players Championship in consecutive years.