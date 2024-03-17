 Skip to main content
Wyndham Clark loses The Players Championship on heartbreaking putt

March 17, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Wyndham Clark misses a putt

Wyndham Clark came within centimeters of forcing a playoff at The Players Championship on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler shot 8-under at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla., in the final round of The Players Championship to finish 20-under for the tournament. He was the leader in the clubhouse when Wyndham Clark had a good look at a birdie on the 18th green that would have forced a playoff. Clark appeared to hit a good putt, but the ball went all the way around the cup and lipped out.

Clark’s ball was so close to going in that half of it was below the lip before it popped out.

Clark hit the putt a little too firm, which is why it didn’t fall. Still, you can’t get much closer than that to sinking a clutch putt in a huge tournament. That miss is going to haunt his dreams for a long, long time.

Scheffler became the first player in PGA history to win The Players Championship in consecutive years.

