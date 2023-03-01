Young girl from viral Tiger Woods poster checking off last item off bucket list

The young girl from a viral poster about Tiger Woods will be able to check off the final item on her bucket list.

Young Madelyn Quinn showed up for the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. two weekends ago hoping to meet her favorite golfer. Quinn was holding a poster that displayed her bucket list. There were three items listed:

– Get a heart transplant

– Meet Tiger Woods

– Play Augusta National

Only the first box had been checked.

So grateful for all of you who shared in this moment of goodness, when Madelyn met Tiger. Maddie's story provides us all with hope, joy and love, all much needed in the world. TY @UCLAHealth @TigerWoods @StanfordMed @PGATOUR @ColtKnost @thesleezyman @Daniel_Rapaport @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/Ac5T7Izm9x — Greg Quinn (@GQuinn33) February 21, 2023

Woods was made aware of Quinn’s poster by his caddie Joe LaCava. The golfer signed a glove and walked over to Quinn behind the 17th green to hand her the keepsake.

After the interaction went viral, Quinn’s father was invited on to the “Gravy and the Sleeze” SiriusXM PGA Tour golf show hosted by Drew Stoltz and Colt Knost. According to Barstool Sports’ Dan Rapoport, an Augusta National member got in contact with the Quinn family through Stoltz and Knost and has now invited Madelyn to play at the famed golf course. She will be able to check off the final item on her bucket list.

Madelyn is turning 10 years old in April and was born with a heart murmur. She underwent her first open-heart surgery when she was six months old and endured further surgeries. Luckily, just before her second birthday, Madelyn received a heart transplant, which completely turned around her life.

Madelyn went from “failing to thrive” to completely thriving. She’s a big golf fan and ranked No. 41 in the world for the 9-year-old girls category, according to her father.

Take a look at this great swing: