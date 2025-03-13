Tiger Woods reportedly dating Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife

Tiger Woods reportedly has a new girlfriend, and the woman’s name might sound quite familiar.

Woods has been dating Vanessa Trump, who is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the two have been seeing each other since November.

Vanessa and Trump Jr., who is U.S. President Donald Trump’s eldest son, were married for 13 years before their divorce in 2018. They have five children together. While Woods and Vanessa have tried to keep their relationship under wraps, all members of the Trump family are said to be aware that the two are dating.

Sep 18, 2020; Mamaroneck, New York, USA; Tiger Woods talks to reporters following his second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Winged Foot Golf Club – West. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Woods, 49, and Vanessa, 47, live near one another in Palm Beach, Fla. Woods’ 17-year-old daughter Sam and 16-year-old son Charlie attend school with Vanessa and Donald Jr.’s oldest daughter, Kai. Like Charlie Woods, the 17-year-old Kai Trump is an aspiring professional golfer.

Kai recently committed to play golf at the University of Miami. She was spotted at The Genesis Invitational with Tiger and her mother last month. Tiger also played golf with Donald Trump last month as the two families seem to grow increasingly close.

Vanessa and Kai also attended one of Tiger’s matches in the new TGL indoor golf league over the winter.

The New York Post confirmed that Vanessa and Woods are dating. They were said to have been friends at first before the relationship became “something more.”

Tiger had been making his way back from his latest back surgery recently when he suffered another serious injury. It is unlikely that he will play in an PGA Tour events for the foreseeable future.

Woods’ last known girlfriend was Erica Herman, whom he dated for several years. The two went through an ugly split in 2023 that included lawsuits.