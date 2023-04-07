Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo announce big news

It is shaping up to be a big 2023 for Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo.

McCaffrey and Culpo announced in a joint post to Instagram on Friday that they are officially engaged. The two shared photos of McCaffrey’s proposal earlier this month (on Apr. 2).

TMZ reports that the two were on a road trip vacation when McCaffrey popped the question. He had been planning to propose to Culpo for the last couple months and got the ring from a jeweler in New York, the report adds.

McCaffrey, 26, has been dating Culpo, 30, since 2019. Culpo is a supermodel and former Miss Universe winner who has dated other NFL players before.

Here are some of the other pictures that the two have shared of one another on social media over the years.

McCaffrey, the former Heisman finalist, was traded to the 49ers last season and earned his second career Pro Bowl nod with them. His engagement to Culpo adds to what has been a tremendous last several months for the McCaffrey family.