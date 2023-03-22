 Skip to main content
Gisele responds to rumor about dating Tom Brady’s friend Jeffrey Soffer

March 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Gisele Bundchen , wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Gisele Bundchen spoke with Vanity Fair for a cover story that was published on Wednesday.

In the story, Gisele addressed a rumor that she is now dating billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, who is one of Tom Brady’s friends.

Gisele denied the rumor that came out last week in a newspaper article.

“He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend,” Gisele told Vanity Fair. “I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money—it’s ridiculous.”

Gisele also said she wondered where the story came from and suggested the story was planted.

“Who benefits from this?” Gisele asked. “Why would somebody plant something like this? There’s only one reason. They want to make me look like something I’m not.”

The rumor about Soffer came out last week from The Daily Mail. Gisele has denied that. She also has denied dating her jiu jitsu instructor, which was another rumor.

Also in the article, Gisele denied that she gave Tom Brady an ultimatum about their marriage. The two officially announced their divorce in October.

