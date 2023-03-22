Gisele responds to rumor about dating Tom Brady’s friend Jeffrey Soffer

Gisele Bundchen spoke with Vanity Fair for a cover story that was published on Wednesday.

In the story, Gisele addressed a rumor that she is now dating billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, who is one of Tom Brady’s friends.

Gisele denied the rumor that came out last week in a newspaper article.

The tabloid scrutiny on Gisele Bündchen has been intense, and barely tolerable. A recent story claimed that she is dating real estate billionaire Jeffrey Soffer. “He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend,” she tells VF. “I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy.” pic.twitter.com/DnRdRkwtfR — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 22, 2023

“He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend,” Gisele told Vanity Fair. “I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money—it’s ridiculous.”

Gisele also said she wondered where the story came from and suggested the story was planted.

“Who benefits from this?” Gisele asked. “Why would somebody plant something like this? There’s only one reason. They want to make me look like something I’m not.”

The rumor about Soffer came out last week from The Daily Mail. Gisele has denied that. She also has denied dating her jiu jitsu instructor, which was another rumor.

Also in the article, Gisele denied that she gave Tom Brady an ultimatum about their marriage. The two officially announced their divorce in October.