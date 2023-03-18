Report: Gisele dating billionaire following Tom Brady divorce

Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele is dating someone new according to a report, and it’s not the martial arts intructor with whom she has been photographed.

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that Gisele is dating billionaire Jeffrey Soffer. The Daily Mail says that the two have been seeing each other regularly.

“They’ve been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Soffer is one of seven children of Donald Soffer, a wealthy real estate developer. Soffer was previously married to model Elle Macpherson and apparently is friends with Brady. Soffer and Brady have been photographed hanging out together in groups with other people. Brady also bought land next to Soffer on Indian Creek Island in 2020.

Gisele has been spotted with her jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente multiple times since her split from Brady, prompting rumors that the two were dating. The Daily Mail says Gisele and Valente are not together.

Though Gisele apparently is dating someone new, there have not been dating rumors regarding Brady. He’s too busy with his daughter’s new cat.