Lamar Odom shares thoughts on ‘Kardashian Curse’

Is there a “Kardashian Curse?” And if so, does Lamar Odom believe in it? He was asked that question.

Odom gave a lengthy interview to VladTV that was released in multiple parts over the last several days. In one part of the interview, Odom was asked if he believed in a “Kardashian Curse.”

The thinking is that men who got involved with the Kardashian women later saw their lives go in problematic directions. From Odom to Scott Disick to Kris Humphries to Kanye West, several men saw things go badly after their breakup. Fans have trolled Khloe Kardashian over the supposed curse. One athlete even seemed to acknowledge it was real.

Is there a curse associated with being involved with the Kardashians? Odom does not think so. He thinks the Kardashians seem to have an appearance of extra drama, all because their entire lives are used for media content.

“That’s stupidity,” Odom said of the “curse” talk. “Because everybody goes through s—, you dumba–es. If I had your family on tape, and see all the s— your family was going through, people would be like ‘this f—ing family is crazy!’ People would see all the drug addicts, all the sex, they share their life with you, so you see everything. Maybe it’s overexposed. But people love it! The people that made them are the people that point the finger. It’s kind of like sickening a little bit. And I lived it from the inside and the outside.

“It’s still hard for me to figure out the love/hate people have for them,” Odom said.

“I’m just lucky enough to have some of that star dust fall off on me at some point in my life,” he said. Odom also credited his involvement with the Kardashians for his relevancy in pop culture.

It’s funny that Odom seemed to misinterpret the meaning of the “Kardashian Curse.” He didn’t seem to understand the curse was not about the women, but about the men who got involved with them. Regardless, he seems very appreciative of what his association with the Kardashians did for him.

Odom last played in the NBA in 2013 and now has some involvement in celebrity boxing. In a different clip from the same interview, Odom had a warning for Mark Cuban.