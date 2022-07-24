Davante Adams has huge compliment for Derek Carr

Davante Adams asked the Green Bay Packers to trade him in large part because he wanted to play with Derek Carr, and Adams believes Carr has one very big thing in common with Aaron Rodgers — they are both future Hall of Famers.

Adams spoke with CBS Sports on Friday about the transition from Rodgers to Carr, who was also his teammate in college at Fresno State. The five-time Pro Bowler said there is an adjustment any time you “go from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer.”

"Any time you change QBs from hall-of-famer to hall-of-famer it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment." Davante Adams on the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr as his QB.@JosinaAnderson | @BMac_SportsTalk pic.twitter.com/8sKcY07M5L — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 22, 2022

Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He will obviously be enshrined in Canton one day. Unless Carr really turns it on during the latter half of his career and wins at least one Super Bowl, the same probably will not be true for him.

Obviously, Adams thinks very highly of his new quarterback. The wide receiver’s presence will almost certainly elevate Carr’s play, but calling Carr a Hall of Famer is quite the stretch.